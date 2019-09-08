Ridgefield Man, 29, Admits Trafficking Child Porn Videos, Photos

A Ridgefield man admitted in federal court Friday that he collected and distributed videos and other images of child sex abuse.

Malcolm Salamanca, 29, will have to serve the entire term when he’s sentenced Dec. 2 in U.S. District Court in Newark. There no parole in the federal prison system.

He’ll also have to register as a sex offender.

Salamanca admitted using a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to download and share the images, some of which undercover agents with the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations took from his computer during a November 2017 raid.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited the Homeland Security agents with the investigation leading to the plea negotiated by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Wangenheim of his Cyber Crimes Unit in Newark.

Carpenito also thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Ridgefield police and U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their assistance.

