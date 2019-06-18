Ridgefield House Explosion Victim, 48, Dies

UPDATE: A 48-year-old Ridgefield man who was burned on 80% of his body in an explosion that leveled his Ridgefield home on Monday succumbed to his injuries, authorities said Tuesday.
Mark Schellack, who lived alone, was rescued from beneath the rubble of his garage by an off-duty police officer who lives nearby and two uniformed borough officers following the explosion on Abbott Avenue near Elizabeth Street just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
He was first taken to Hackensack University Medical Center before being flown to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, where he was later pronounced dead.
Family members summoned a priest Monday night and were "praying for a miracle," one said.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was trying to determine what caused the explosion, which completely demolished the house and hit neighboring buildings and vehicles with flying debris.
It took firefighters nearly 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze -- a task made easier once a PSE&G crew arrived and closed the gas line.
All area homes in a one-block radius were evacuated as a precaution.
