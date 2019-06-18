Ridgefield Gas Explosion Victim, 48, Dies

UPDATE: A 48-year-old Ridgefield man who was burned on 80% of his body in an explosion that leveled his home on Monday succumbed to his injuries, authorities said Tuesday.

Mark Schellack, who lived alone, was rescued from beneath the rubble of his garage by an off-duty police officer who lives nearby and two uniformed borough officers following the explosion on Abbott Avenue near Elizabeth Street just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

He was first taken to Hackensack University Medical Center before being flown to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, where he was later pronounced dead early Tuesday.

Family members summoned a priest Monday night and were "praying for a miracle," one said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said an investigation by his arson unit was continuing, although he said "it appears that the source was natural gas" from inside the house.

"PSE&G conducted a pressure test and concluded that there were not any leaks in the gas line spanning from the street to the home, indicating that the explosion was exclusive to an event within the residence," the prosecutor said Tuesday.

It took firefighters nearly 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze -- a task made easier once a PSE&G crew arrived and closed the gas line.

All area homes in a one-block radius were evacuated as a precaution.

At the scene Monday.

PHOTO: Chris Szerkal for DAILY VOICE

Mark Schellack, 48, was pulled from the rubble with burns on 80% of his body, responders said.

PHOTO: Cecilia Levine

Firefighters battled the flames for 90 minutes -- a task made easier when a PSE&G crew closed the gas line.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Firefighters battled the gas-fed flames while waiting for PSE&G to shut the line.

PHOTO: Chris Szerkal for DAILY VOICE

Aerial view.

COURTESY: CBS2 NEW YORK

Responders from several towns rushed to the home at Abbott Avenue and Elizabeth Street in Ridgefield.

