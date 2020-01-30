Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Ride-Share Driver From Morris Charged With Sexually Assaulting Passaic County Girl

Jerry DeMarco
Julio Mejia
Julio Mejia Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

A Morris County ride-share driver sexually assaulted a juvenile Passaic County passenger, authorities said.

Julio Mejia, 39, of Wharton was an active member of an undisclosed branch of the armed services when he was arrested, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Prospect Park Police Chief Charlie Atie said in a release Thursday night.

The “alleged sexual conduct,” which they didn’t characterize, allegedly occurred in Prospect Park between Aug. 18 and Sept. 24 last year.

Mejia, who drove part-time for a ride-sharing company they didn’t identify, was charged with two counts each of sexual assault and criminal sexual contact and one of child endangerment.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing scheduled for this coming Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

