Ride Share Driver Choking On Gum Saved By PAPD Officer At Newark Airport

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Ziva Yildiz and PAPD Officer Len Hoffman
Ziva Yildiz and PAPD Officer Len Hoffman Photo Credit: PAPD

A fast-acting Port Authority Police Officer came to the rescue of a choking ride share driver at Newark Airport last week.

Ziva Yildiz was crouched over the roadway of Pitcairn Road when PAPD Officer Len Hoffman spotted him around 3:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, his department said.

Hoffman sprang into action by performing the life-saving Heimlich maneuver and, after eight abdominal thrusts, the gum blocking the driver’s airway was released.

Yildiz said he was extremely grateful for Officer Hoffman.

