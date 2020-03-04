REWARD: $5,000 Offered To Help Capture Little Falls Bank Robbers

A $5,000 reward was offered Wednesday for help catching two masked men who robbed a Valley National Bank in Little Falls at gunpoint last Thursday.

One of the robbers held a handgun while the other went behind the counter at the at Main Street bank and removed money from the tellers’ drawers, authorities said.

Responders told Daily Voice the robbers then herded employees into the vault and took more cash.

Although authorities wouldn't say how much the robbers got, it was believed to be substantial given their methods -- which drew the attention of the FBI.

Both are Hispanic -- possibly Dominican or Puerto Rican, authorities said Wednesday.

The gunman was described as 5-foot-9, with a medium build and wearing a dark-colored scarf around face, blue jeans, a black colored 'Champion' sweatshirt and black or gray shoes with white soles. The weapon was a black and silver semi-automatic handgun, the FBI and Little Falls police said.

The second bandit was described as 5-foot-7, also with a medium build and wearing a dark-colored scarf around his face, along with beige or gray pants, a black-colored peacoat-style jacket and black and red shoes. He was carrying a black-colored backpack, authorities said.

Anyone with information that can help them catch the robbers is asked to either:

call Little Falls police: (973) 256-0200 ;

; leave a tip at (973) 256-2411 ;

; email crimetips@littlefallspd.org ;

; go to tips.fbi.gov .

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

