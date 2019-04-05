Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Woman Pulled From Passaic River In Suspected Suicide Attempt, Child 'Safe And Sound'
DV Pilot Police & Fire

RETURNED! Women Who Took Yorkie Terrier Off Leonia Street Bring Him Back A Day Later

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mochi is home safe.
Mochi is home safe. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Metzdorf Family

A 6-year-old Yorkie Terrier who two women picked up off a Leonia street Thursday morning brought him to Fort Lee police more than 24 hours later, authorities said.

Leonia police said Friday that they were looking into why the women took the dog and why it took so long to return him.

Anxious family members called police in Leonia and neighboring Fort Lee after Mochi, who’d been running loose, was grabbed near the intersection of Fort Lee Road and Chestnut Street, a quarter-mile west of Route 46, around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The women -- both blondes, between 40 and 50 years old and riding in an SUV -- told a bystander that they would bring him to police.

Hours passed without Mochi's return.

So Leonia police put out an alert for the pair.

Mochi was wearing a collar with the owner’s telephone numbers, authorities said. He also has a microchip, they said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.