RETURNED! Women Who Took Yorkie Terrier Off Leonia Street Bring Him Back A Day Later

A 6-year-old Yorkie Terrier who two women picked up off a Leonia street Thursday morning brought him to Fort Lee police more than 24 hours later, authorities said.

Leonia police said Friday that they were looking into why the women took the dog and why it took so long to return him.

Anxious family members called police in Leonia and neighboring Fort Lee after Mochi, who’d been running loose, was grabbed near the intersection of Fort Lee Road and Chestnut Street, a quarter-mile west of Route 46, around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The women -- both blondes, between 40 and 50 years old and riding in an SUV -- told a bystander that they would bring him to police.

Hours passed without Mochi's return.

So Leonia police put out an alert for the pair.

Mochi was wearing a collar with the owner’s telephone numbers, authorities said. He also has a microchip, they said.

