Retired Atlantic City Police Sergeant Dies In Motorcycle Crash

A retired Atlantic City police sergeant died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday, authorities said.

Joseph Falcone, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was heading west on Zion Road when he was struck by a Ford F450 turning left onto Central Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Egg Harbor Township police said.

Falcone was pronounced dead a short while later at the scene.

“The men and women of the Atlantic City Police Department mourn the loss of retired Sergeant Joseph Falcone,” the department said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Stacey, an Atlantic City police sergeant, and their children.”

It was not clear if any charges were filed against the 39-year-old pickup driver.

