Responding To Dispute, Washington Township PD Bust Resident With Variety Of Drugs, $10,000 Cash

Jerry DeMarco
Robert Marino (inset), drugs, cash
Robert Marino (inset), drugs, cash Photo Credit: Washington Township PD / Inset: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Evidence in plain sight produced the arrest of a Washington Township man who local police said had a variety of drugs along with more than $10,000 in suspicious proceeds.

Township officers responding to a dispute at a Manhattan Avenue home spotted the visible contraband, investigated and arrested Robert Marino, 60, Police Chief Richard Skinner said Thursday.

Marino was charged with several drugs counts, as well as possession of criminal proceeds (money laundering) and drug paraphernalia.

Police sent him to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge order Marino released hours later, pending further court action, under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

