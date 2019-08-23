Contact Us
Responders Rescue Seriously Injured Worker In Fair Lawn Construction Fall

Borough firefighters and Fair Lawn Rescue Squad members who brought a ladder and a Stokes basket got the 51-year-old worker safely out of the trench Friday morning. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fair Lawn Rescue Squad

Fair Lawn responders rescued a worker who fell from a scaffold onto concrete footing at a construction site early Friday.

Borough firefighters and Fair Lawn Rescue Squad members who brought a ladder and a Stokes basket got the 51-year-old worker safely out of the trench at the River Road site behind the CVS shortly before 8 a.m., police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

He’d fallen 10 or so feet at the site, where a senior complex is being built, Metzler said.

The Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with several injuries – none of which was considered life-threatening, the sergeant said.

