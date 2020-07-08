Responders: NYC Homicide Suspect Dead In Paterson Standoff

A suspect in a New York City homicide was shot and killed early Wednesday after barricading himself in a Paterson home, responders said.

Gunfire was exchanged with the suspect, who was being sought by U.S. Marshals, they said.

A SWAT team then made entry into the second-floor Hamilton Avenue apartment near Straight Street, where the body was found after an hour-and-40-minute standoff that ended around 8:20 a.m.

City firefighters and EMS remained on standby.

No responders were injured.

Hours earlier, Four people were killed and three more wounded in fusillade of bullets at a Paterson street corner.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-explodes-four-killed-others-wounded-in-hail-of-gunfire/790494/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.