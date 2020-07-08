Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Face Coverings Outside Will Be Mandatory In NJ When Social Distancing Is Not Possible
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Responders: NYC Homicide Suspect Dead In Paterson Standoff

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bergen SWAT
Bergen SWAT Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A suspect in a New York City homicide was shot and killed early Wednesday after barricading himself in a Paterson home, responders said.

Gunfire was exchanged with the suspect, who was being sought by U.S. Marshals, they said.

A SWAT team then made entry into the second-floor Hamilton Avenue apartment near Straight Street, where the body was found after an hour-and-40-minute standoff that ended around 8:20 a.m.

City firefighters and EMS remained on standby.

No responders were injured.

Hours earlier, Four people were killed and three more wounded in fusillade of bullets at a Paterson street corner.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-explodes-four-killed-others-wounded-in-hail-of-gunfire/790494/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.