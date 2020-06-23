Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Longtime Hudson County Political Fixer Tied To JC Mayor Indicted By Federal Grand Jury
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Responders: Missing Man Found With Stab Wound In Bergen County Park

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Rescuers carry the man from the woods to a waiting ambulance in Paramus.
Rescuers carry the man from the woods to a waiting ambulance in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

The search for a missing man ended Tuesday night when rescuers found him in a wooded area of a Bergen County park.

He was bleeding from a stab wound that wasn't life-threatening, responders said.

The 66-year-old victim had driven his 2018 Ford Focus to the Dunkerhook area of Saddle River County Park in Paramus, responders said.

How he wound up injured in the woods wasn't immediately clear.

Responders carried the man out of the woods on a stretcher to a waiting Paramus Medical Services rig, which took him to Hackensack University University Medical Center.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS responded along with Bergen County sheriff's officers.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.