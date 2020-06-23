Responders: Missing Man Found With Stab Wound In Bergen County Park

The search for a missing man ended Tuesday night when rescuers found him in a wooded area of a Bergen County park.

He was bleeding from a stab wound that wasn't life-threatening, responders said.

The 66-year-old victim had driven his 2018 Ford Focus to the Dunkerhook area of Saddle River County Park in Paramus, responders said.

How he wound up injured in the woods wasn't immediately clear.

Responders carried the man out of the woods on a stretcher to a waiting Paramus Medical Services rig, which took him to Hackensack University University Medical Center.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS responded along with Bergen County sheriff's officers.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.