Responders: Man Loses Fingers In Table Saw Accident At Mahwah Horse Rescue

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County Horse Rescue at Mahrapo Farms
Bergen County Horse Rescue at Mahrapo Farms Photo Credit: Bergen County Horse Rescue at Mahrapo Farms (FACEBOOK)

A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after accidentally cutting off at least two of his fingers with a table saw at a horse rescue in Mahwah, responders said.

The 67-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the 2 p.m. mishap at the Bergen County Horse Rescue on Ramapo Valley Road, they said.

The area's only rescue of its kind, the 18-acre BCHR began as the Mahrapo Farm Stables boarding facility in 1981.

The rescue became a non-profit with dozens of volunteers and a dozen or so horses, as well as other animals, after the land was preserved from major development in the township.

