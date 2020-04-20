Responders: Clifton Man, 44, In Route 3 Crash Died Of Medical Cause

A 44-year-old driver killed in a Monday morning crash on Route 3 in Clifton apparently suffered a medical episode, responders told Daily Voice.

The 2012 Hyundai Elantra driven by Anton Dittrich of Clifton veered onto the westbound shoulder and scraped along the divider for about 100 yards before coming to a stop near the Bloomfield Avenue exit shortly before 10:30 a.m., authorities said Monday afternoon.

Responders administered CPR, to no avail.

Dittrich was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital about 15 minutes later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint announcement.

There were no other vehicles involved, they said.

