Respected River Vale Veteran Detectives Promoted

River Vale Police Detective Lt. Peter Martin and Detective Sgt. Jared Arcidiacono were sworn to their new positions with family members, fellow officers and friends attending.

Martin is the department’s domestic violence liaison officer, senior firearms instructor and property and evidence control officer.

He’s been extensively trained in criminal investigations, domestic violence and evidence management, among other police work specialties, and has overseen the implementation and training for several new department directives and guideline.

Martin joined the department in 1995 and was assigned to the Detective Bureau in 2010 before being promoted to detective sergeant in 2018.

Martin has served as president and state delegate for Pascack Valley PBA Local 206 and is the director of the River Vale Police Officer’s Association

Arcidiacono joined the department in 2008 after being graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan. He was assigned to the Detective Bureau in 2018.

Arcidiacono has served as a field training officer, domestic violence liaison officer and is currently the department’s municipal counter-terrorism coordinator. He is also the department’s bulletproof vest coordinator and records retention officer and has been an instructor at the Bergen County Law and Public Safety Institute and with the River Vale Junior Police Academy.

Arcidiacono has served as vice president of Pascack Valley PBA Local 206 and is an alternate captain and treasurer of the New Jersey State PBA Hockey Team.

