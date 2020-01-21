Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fair Lawn PD: Pot Dealer, 17, Busted In Raid With Nearly Pound Of Weed, $20,000 Cash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Respected River Vale Veteran Detectives Promoted

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
River Vale Police Detective Lt. Peter Martin and Detective Sgt. Jared Arcidiacono are sworn to their new posts.
River Vale Police Detective Lt. Peter Martin and Detective Sgt. Jared Arcidiacono are sworn to their new posts. Photo Credit: COURTESY: River Vale PD

River Vale Police Detective Lt. Peter Martin and Detective Sgt. Jared Arcidiacono were sworn to their new positions with family members, fellow officers and friends attending.

Martin is the department’s domestic violence liaison officer, senior firearms instructor and property and evidence control officer.

He’s been extensively trained in criminal investigations, domestic violence and evidence management, among other police work specialties, and has overseen the implementation and training for several new department directives and guideline.

Martin joined the department in 1995 and was assigned to the Detective Bureau in 2010 before being promoted to detective sergeant in 2018.

Martin has served as president and state delegate for Pascack Valley PBA Local 206 and is the director of the River Vale Police Officer’s Association

Arcidiacono joined the department in 2008 after being graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan. He was assigned to the Detective Bureau in 2018.

Arcidiacono has served as a field training officer, domestic violence liaison officer and is currently the department’s municipal counter-terrorism coordinator. He is also the department’s bulletproof vest coordinator and records retention officer and has been an instructor at the Bergen County Law and Public Safety Institute and with the River Vale Junior Police Academy.

Arcidiacono has served as vice president of Pascack Valley PBA Local 206 and is an alternate captain and treasurer of the New Jersey State PBA Hockey Team.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.