'Resilient Minds On Front Lines': NJ Webcast Gives Responders Critical Support During Pandemic

As if the all the other dangers that first responders face aren't enough, doing so amid the coronavirus pandemic presents additional challenges that a New Jersey webcast launched Monday aims to address.

The biggest challenge for law enforcement, for one, is "figuring out what the new normal is, how to protect yourself and how do we get you [the] resources now," state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said during the opening segment of "Resilient Minds on the Front Lines."

Organizers are dedicated to providing "tools, knowledge, skills and instruction to assist in a time of need -- to "help those who help others."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FIRST SEGMENT: https://njoag.app.box.com .

Grewal answered questions Monday along with Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner, who is president of the NJ State Association of Chiefs of Police.

Future webcasts will feature representatives from the “Cop2Cop” program, which focuses on suicide prevention and mental health support for law enforcement officers who need a secure place where they can discuss their troubles with peers who won’t judge them.

Also scheduled for future webcasts are resiliency trainers from New Jersey and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA, college instructors, musical and celebrity guests, and first responders willing to share stories of resiliency.

NJ Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner NJ Attorney General

“Resilient Minds on the Front Lines” is a collaborative initiative of the Attorney General’s Office, the state Division of Criminal Justice and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, among other partners.

It was conceived by Mercer County Chief Resiliency Officer Michael Pellegrino and his wife, Diana, who saw a need to support those on the front lines of the pandemic -- among them, police officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors, grocery store employees, factory workers, warehouse workers, military members, truck drivers, teachers, chaplains and their families.

“Many are struggling during this pandemic with feelings of isolation, fear, and stress," said Veronica Allende, director of the state Division of Criminal Justice. "For health care workers and first responders, those feelings are heightened by the risk of being infected while performing their jobs and potentially exposing their families."

“These brave men and women know the risks but understand their communities need them," Leusner said. "This pressure can understandably take a toll on them and their families."

FIND FUTURE WEBCASTS HERE: onthefrontlines.us/webcasts

******

Grewal thanked "Resilient Minds on the Front Lines" participants:

The Pelligrinos;

Dr. Kate Tumelty Felice, Rowan College of South Jersey;

Dr. C. Gabrielle Salfati, John Jay College;

Joseph Collins, Acadia Healthcare (retired Two Rivers police chief);

William Mazur, Acadia Healthcare (retired Atlantic City deputy police chief);

Cop2Cop Executive Director Cherie Castellano;

Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Megan Flanagan;

Jack Aponte, owner of Jerseyshorecountry.com ;

; Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Lt. Michael Wiltsey;

Howell High School teacher Michele Alberts;

Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Chaplain Rev. Barry Vazquez;

Assistant Ocean County Prosecutor Renee White;

Rev. Gary Holden, founder and president of Chaplains Program;

Camden County Corrections Capt. Dmitri Collins;

Holly Lees, administrative assistant with the NJ Division of Criminal Justice;

Dr. Adrienne Fessler-Belli, director of Disaster and Terrorism Branch, NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services;

Steven Crimando, director of training for Disaster and Terrorism Branch, NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services;

David Leonardis, state Division of Criminal Justice Training and Community Outreach Liaison;

Randy Richert, FBI National Resiliency Instructor (retired USAF colonel;

Singer/songwriter Matt Kennon.

