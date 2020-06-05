Residents Flee Fire In Lyndhurst Two-Family

Four residents safely fled a two-family house fire Friday morning in Lyndhurst.

The blaze began in a rear basement room of the Forest Avenue home shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters initially thought they have to rescue a second-floor tenant by ladder, but Police Lt. Andrew Marmorato -- who's also a firefighter, lives across the street and was home following an overnight shift -- assisted her out.

A woman and two children on the first floor got out under their own steam.

North Arlington and Rutherford firefighters assisted their Lyndhurst colleagues.

The basement sustained heavy damage in the blaze, which went to two alarms for coverage.

Authorities were investigating the cause.

The basement of the Forest Avenue home in Lyndhurst sustained heavy damage. DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.