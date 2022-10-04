Contact Us
Residents Call For Action After Bicyclist Killed At 'Dangerous' Atlantic County Intersection

by Cecilia Levine
Linwood police
Linwood police Photo Credit: Linwood PD

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car at a notoriously dangerous Atlantic County intersection, authorities said.

The crash at Ocean Heights and Wabash avenues happened around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, Linwood police said.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not released.

Local residents maintained that Ocean Avenue, particularly at Wabash Avenue, can be a dangerous roadway.

"People speed down ocean heights," one person wrote on LPD's Facebook post. "No one ever stops for pedestrians. Time for something to be done there."

"Time to do something at that crossing," another said. "I live right there and have seen way too many accidents."

"So sad, dangerous spot," someone else added. "Need some kind of signal there."

