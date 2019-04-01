'Rescue Mania': Help Vets, Enjoy Old School Professional Wrestling At Rutherford Event

You can find all the attractions that made you fall in love with professional wrestling as a kid, the organizers of this spring’s Rescue Mania event say.

Former wrestling stars The Patriot, Bull James, and Crowbar will be in action, alongside hometown heroes Adam Payne, Gunner Trash and Tom “Mad Dog” Montefusco, at the April 14 event at St. Mary’s High School in Rutherford.

It all begins with the pre-show meet-and-greet at 2:30. The first bell rings at 3:30 p.m.

Proceeds will support the Bergen County Tracers program, which assists veterans who become homeless or are in need.

Since 2015, the Bergen County Division of Veteran Services has nearly housed 300 veterans in permanent and affordable housing.

The event means a great deal to founder Chris “Crowbar” Ford because his father served in the United States Air Force.

Ford says he’s “fortunate to make it to the top” of his profession and is now taking the opportunity to use his talents to give back to the community

He’s successfully produced Rescue Mania events Felician University, Becton High School in East Rutherford and the Lyndhurst Recreation Center.

This time around, he again promises late 80s-style entertainment, with solid ring work, colorful and interesting characters and all that crazy stuff that made professional wrestling so popular.

Ticket prices range from $12 to $40.

Nearly all the front-row seats are gone, so organizers urge everyone interested to get their tickets sooner rather than later.

You can buy tickets online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/bergen-county-division-of-veteran-services-8295615650

Or at Jim Dandy's food delivery at 102 Park Avenue or Fabulous Stylz barbershop at 118 Park Avenue.

Or call (201) 336-6325 to ask about buying tickets or making a tax-deductible donation if you can’t make the show.

Sponsors include BCB Bank of Lyndhurst, Freedom Bank, Daniel Meredith All-State in Rutherford and Built Tough Construction.

