Reputed Gang Leader Convicted Of Ordering Hit On Paterson Girl, 14, Shot Dead

A 25-year-old reputed Paterson gang leader convicted in a shooting that took the life of a popular 14-year-old city girl was shot and killed overnight Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

Shakeem “230 Starter” Ricks was taken by private vehicle to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with several bullet wounds after the 1:33 a.m. shooting in the 200 block of 12th Avenue, they said.

He died soon after, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a release shortly before noon Tuesday.

They didn’t say whether anyone was taken into custody or whether they had any suspects in the killing of Ricks, who'd made a collection of rap videos ( see above ).

Ricks, a leader of what’s known as the 230 street gang, pleaded guilty to to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault following the September 2014 death of Nazerah Bugg, a JFK High School basketball standout who aspired to play professionally.

Bugg was shot in the heart and a 15-year-old friend in the back in what prosecutors said was a targeted hit near a fried chicken restaurant at Clinton and North Main streets.

The friend survived and testified for prosecutors, who said the shootings were ordered by Ricks and Baseem “Boz” Williams in retaliation for a shooting two months earlier in which Ricks was the target.

The bullet intended for him struck and killed a 12-year-old girl.

Ricks was sentenced in May 2018 to four years in state prison for his guilty plea to conspiracy in the Bugg shooting.

He was released after serving two months, records show.

