REPORTS: Two Killed, Three Hospitalized In Fiery Newark Crash

Route 22 was closed deep into the night near the Newark-Hillside border as the wreckage was cleared and authorities investigated.
Two people were killed and three others seriously injured when a sedan filled with young people crashed and burned Tuesday night on Route 22 in Newark, according to multiple reports.

The female driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which crashed and burst into flames in the eastbound lanes near the Hillside border just after 10:45 p.m., responders said.

Two back seat passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Three other occupants reportedly were hospitalized, two of them with serious burn injuries.

None of the victims are over 20 years old, according to an unconfirmed report.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office was investigating.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

