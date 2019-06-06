Contact Us
Reports: Pair Of ‘Girlfriends’ Vanish With $520,000 Worth Of Bling From Jets Le’Veon Bell

Jerry DeMarco
Jets running back Le’Veon Bell
Two women described as “girlfriends” fleeced new Jets running back Le’Veon Bell of $520,000 in jewelry from his Hollywood, FL home, authorities said.

Bell – who made headlines after skipping voluntary mini-camp – returned home from a Florida gym to find a closet rifled and both the women and the bling gone, according to multiple reports.

It included a black panther pendant studded with black and white diamonds, two gold chains with diamonds and a Rolex.

Bell, who sat out the 2018 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers over money, showed up for the Jets’ mandatory mini-camp in Florham Park on Tuesday.

It was his first on-field appearance for Gang Green since signing a four-year $52.5 million contract three months ago.

