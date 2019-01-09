Reported $10,000 In Merchandise Taken In Fort Lee AT&T Store Smash And Grab

Contact Us
Fort Lee police said owners of a burglarized AT&T store were still tabulating the value of stolen items while a search for whoever was responsible continues. Sources put the value around $10,000.

Police Capt. Matthew Hinze said police found the front glass door shattered and items missing after responding to an active alarm at the Lemoine Avenue store.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, while Fort Lee detectives asked area merchants to check their surveillance cameras.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help detectives is asked to contact Fort Lee PD: (201) 592-3700 .

