Report: DWI Passaic County Driver Admits Running Over Friend At Strip Club

A 22-year-old woman from Pompton Lakes admitted that she ran over her friend in a Sussex County strip club parking lot, according to a published report.

Jacqueline Lowe reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of .14 when she was arrested last October following the incident outside of the Bare Den on Route 206.

Lowe pleaded guilty Monday in Superior Court in Newton to second-degree aggravated assault and second-offense DWI, the NJHerald reports .

In exchange, Lowe accepted what could be a maximum prison sentence of eight years -- in which case she wouldn't be eligible for parole for six years and 10 months, under New Jersey's No Early Release Act.

Superior Court Judge Thomas J. Critchley scheduled sentencing for Jan. 30.

