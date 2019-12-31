Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: Firefighters Battle New Year's Eve House Blaze In Butler
Report: Boonton Girl, 11, Dies After Mom Gives Unprescribed Meds

Cecilia Levine
Police responding to a report of a deceased child Monday night found Shay Mooney's 11-year-old daughter unresponsive, documents show.
Police responding to a report of a deceased child Monday night found Shay Mooney's 11-year-old daughter unresponsive, documents show. Photo Credit: Edward Kimmel flickr

A Boonton mom was charged after admitting she gave unprescribed drugs to her daughter, who was found dead next to a bottle of medication, documents show.

Police responding to a report of a deceased child Monday night found Shay Mooney's 11-year-old daughter unresponsive, the DailyRecord reports.

Mooney gave the girl 10 milliliters of Oxycodone, Seroquel and other medications from her own prescriptions in an attempt to treat pain caused by a medical condition they both share, the mom told police.

The affidavit says Mooney's apartment was in "serious disarray" with syringes, pill bottles and medicine throughout.

