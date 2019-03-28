REPORT: Body Of Nanny Strangled While Out For Morning Run In Jersey City Found In Lake

The body of a Jersey City nanny was pulled from a lake with strangulation marks on her neck, NBC4 reports .

The body of Caroline Cano, 45, had been dumped in the lake at Lincoln Park, between West Side Avenue and Routes 1 & 9 near her home, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

It was found around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, said Suarez, who classified the death as a homicide.

Anyone who saw something or has information that could help investigators find her killer is asked to call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 915-1345 or via the HCPO website.

Tips can be left anonymously, Suarez said.

