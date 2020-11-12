Report: Amazon Driver Dumping Packages In NJ Woods Told Police They Were Feces

An Amazon driver caught dumping packages into a South Jersey wooded area tried telling police the items were feces, according to a recent news report.

The deliveryman later identified as Desmond Gould, 23, of Delaware, was spotted by a Logan Township (Gloucester County) police officer on Route 130 Nov. 2, throwing a large box from the van into the woods, NJ.com reports.

An affidavit says Gould told the officer he was throwing his feces into the woods, but after the officer checked, he found that they were really undelivered packages that Gould had no intention of delivering, police said.

Authorities found 11 packages totaling $288.87, police said.

Gould was charged with theft and illegal dumping, and released pending a future court date.

