Repo Driver Tows East Orange Car With Baby Inside

East Orange police
East Orange police Photo Credit: eastorange.gov

A baby girl was returned safely to her family after a repo driver towed her dad's car not realizing she was inside in East Orange Wednesday.

The 1-year-old was left in the car by her father, who had ran back inside the house to grab her bottle, ABC7 reports.

When he went back to the car, it was gone -- as was his daughter.

The frantic father called police and his wife thinking his car had been stolen.

Authorities located the repo driver near border in Newark and returned the baby back to her family, after she was checked as a precaution at the hospital.

The dad's wife told Eyewitness News financial troubles and was behind on car payments, which led to it being repossessed.

The mom, who recently returned to work after maternity leave, also said she doesn't blame the driver but feels they should check the cars so instances like this don't occur again in the future.

