Repeat Stalker Charged With Threatening, Harassing Bergen Prosecutor Employee: Authorities

A convicted stalker being held in jail is facing new charges for harassing and threatening family members of a Bergen County Prosecutor's Office employee, authorities said.

Michael Strzelcyk, 40, of Wayne, last January returned to jail after emailing a victim from Franklin Lakes, violating a final order that was among the terms of probation, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Strzelcyk on Monday, May 9 was charged with a criminal complaint at the jail, for repeated and ongoing threats of violence towards an employee of the BCPO and their family member, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He was charged with third-degree terroristic threats, and fourth degree stalking.

