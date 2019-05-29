Repeat Sex Offender From Englewood Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minor

A registered sex offender who previously served time for assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a South Hackensack motel is charged with raping a youngster in his Englewood apartment.

Garrett Haskins, a 44-year-old mechanic, was taken to a state processing facility in Trenton -- for violating parole -- after being processed at the Bergen County Jail, records show.

The parole violation will keep him imprisoned at least until next May, pending the outcome of the new charges.

He is scheduled for a first appearance Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

Haskins, of 9 Rock Creek Terrace, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

The juvenile fled the apartment after the assault, Musella said, adding that his Special Victims Units investigated along with city police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Haskins — who has used the aliases “Jackie Tripp” and “Jackie Deon Haskins” — was previously convicted of forcing a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him in a South Hackensack motel in 2012.

He also was stabbed in 2011 in what police characterized as a hit after he got into a fight with another man over a Wallington woman.

The knife went into his back and punctured his kidney, but Haskins recovered from the injury.

Records show that Haskins also served 15 months in state prison for a trio of burglary convictions from 1997, 1998 and 2000. In one of those, Haskins broke into a van in Englewood and stole a stereo but was caught moments later by Bergen County police on Broad Avenue near the Route 95 overpass.

Another involved a New Milford break-in interrupted by a homeowner. A Bergenfield police officer spotted Haskins moments later and chased him down.

He was already free on bail and awaiting trial on charges of careless driving, resisting arrest and hindering prosecution from three separate incidents when he was arrested by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the South Hackensack motel attack.

The 5-foot-7 Haskins has also been tagged for DWI, driving a motorcycle while on the revoked list and driving with bogus license plates, records show.

He’s had similar incidents in Clifton and Paterson, where several warrants were issued for his arrest, as well as in Englewood, Hackensack, Teaneck, Little Falls, Rahway and South Plainfield.

The incidents involved speeding, reckless driving and driving while on the revoked list.

Haskins frequently skipped court dates, yet remained free.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.