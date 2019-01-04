Repeat Offender With Pursuit History Hits Cresskill Police Cruiser Head On, Slams Into Another

A Dumont driver with a history of trying to elude police slammed his car head-on into one Cresskill cruiser, then rammed another Friday afternoon after refusing to stop for a traffic violation, authorities said.

Edward Arnold, 30, "went a couple of blocks, came up Maple Street, then hit a police car head-on," Detective Sgt. Jason Lanzilotti told Daily Voice.

"He totaled the police car, then spun out and hit a backup unit," the sergeant said.

Arnold then bailed out and ran, but officers quickly caught him on Knickerbocker Road, a short distance from the monument circle at Madison Avenue, he said.

Three officers and Arnold were all taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crashes, Lanzilotti said. None appeared life-threatening, he said.

Two years ago, Arnold led a police chase through several towns -- eventually reaching Ridgewood -- before trying to stash stolen jewelry behind a toilet tank in a Bergenfield pharmacy bathroom, authorities said.

He was seized as he emerged from the Washington Avenue Walgreens, they said.

Arnold's rap sheet also includes busts for weapons offenses, burglary and aggravated assault, as well as for drug-related charges.

