'Remorseful' NJ Minister Released From Jail After Recording Sex Assault Of Teen Girl: Report

A 54-year-old South Jersey minister who is a licensed family therapy and marriage counselor has been released from jail after being arrested for recording a video of a 15-year-old girl performing a sex act on him, NJ Advance Media reports.

Bridgeton's Allahdjinn Wright can be seen touching the victim before unzipping his pants and pulling her head toward in in the video, apparently taken in his vehicle last month, the outlet says. The clip was discovered by a teen in his care.

Wright initially denied being the person in the video but later admitted to it, and even expressed remorse.

Wright's Facebook bio says he is a "friendly helpful encouraging man of faith humble /down to earth with understanding & compassion."

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

