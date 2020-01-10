REMEMBER THE SIXTIES? This Weekend's Warm Temps Could Set Record

We may not see much sunshine again for a couple of days, but temperatures in North Jersey and neighboring counties already are pushing toward 60 degrees – and could break records for this early in the year.

From eastern Pennsylvania to southern New England, “it is all about warm air,” meteorological expert Joseph Cioffi said Friday.

Area temperatures on Friday were already climbing toward 50 -- barely two days after dropping into the 20s.

“We don’t see any weather issues for tonight into Saturday other than clouds, some patchy fog, and the outside chance for a shower,” Cioffi said. “Temperatures overnight will likely hold in the 40s to near 50.

“Saturday’s highs will reach into the 60s.”

If there is rain, there won’t be much of it, Cioffi added.

There could be high winds, however, with gusts possibly reaching 35-40 mph.

Come Sunday morning, “some sunshine should break out of the clouds,” Cioffi said, and highs will be in the 60s again.

“Next week it turns cooler in the first half and colder late week,” he said.

Where things end up this month “ultimately remains a mystery,” Cioffi said, with the (always) possibility of snow in late January.

Given the recent forecast, no one’s really thinking about that right now.

