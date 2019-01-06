Registered Edgewater Sex Offender Charged With Fondling Drunken Man On New Year's

A registered sex offender from Edgewater remained held in the Bergen County Jail after being charged with fondling a drunken man on New Year's Day.

Steve Evans, 45, is accused of “touching [the victim’s] buttocks, penis and testicles over the clothing while [the victim] was mentally and physically incapacitated due to alcohol intoxication” sometime after the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, a complaint against him alleges.

Evans – who was convicted in Passaic County in 2006 of luring and child endangerment – was arrested Monday following an investigation and charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact, records show.

