Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Haledon Boy, 8, Who Died Of Asthma Hoped His Kidney Could Help 'Pop Pop' Live
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Registered Edgewater Sex Offender Charged With Fondling Drunken Man On New Year's

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Steve Evans
Steve Evans Photo Credit: COURTESY: Sexual Offender and Predator System (FL)

A registered sex offender from Edgewater remained held in the Bergen County Jail after being charged with fondling a drunken man on New Year's Day.

Steve Evans, 45, is accused of “touching [the victim’s] buttocks, penis and testicles over the clothing while [the victim] was mentally and physically incapacitated due to alcohol intoxication” sometime after the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, a complaint against him alleges.

Evans – who was convicted in Passaic County in 2006 of luring and child endangerment – was arrested Monday following an investigation and charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact, records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.