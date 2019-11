A refrigerant leak briefly cleared Fair Lawn High School Monday morning.

The Freon leak, discovered around 8:30 a.m., was traced to an HVAC unit on the roof, which "caused a smoke condition on the second floor," one responder said.

The building was ventilated and the all-clear was given to return shortly after 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Fair Lawn police and firefighters were among the responders.

