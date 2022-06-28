RECOGNIZE THEM? ID Sought For Trio On Motorized Bikes In Phillipsburg Investigation

Know them? Phillipsburg Police are seeking the public’s help identifying three motorized cyclists in an ongoing investigation.

Three people riding motorized bicycles are wanted in an ongoing investigation, Phillipsburg Police said in a release on Tuesday, June 28.

Scroll down to view additional photos.

Additional details about the investigation were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cupon at (908) 454-5501 Ext. 316.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.