RECOGNIZE HIM? Woman Sitting Outside Englewood Cafe Mugged By Bandit On Bicycle

A woman struggled desperately to get back her wallet from a thief who rode up on a bicycle and snatched it as she sat outside at an Englewood cafe, said authorities who turned to the public for help identifying him. A reward is available.

The bandit ended up losing his footing and dropping the wallet during the fierce broad-daylight struggle outside Dulce Le Leche on busy West Palisade Avenue near the corner of William Street, they said.

He tried to scoop it up, but the woman's screams scared off the would-be robber, who hastily pedaled away, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Surveillance images show the suspect cruising the area on his bicycle before donning a face mask, pulling up a hood and accosting the woman around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6.

Halstead described him as black, with a medium to heavy build and riding a dark-colored bicycle.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket with two white stripes around each wrist, two white stripes around the waist area and light-colored design on the chest, as well as black pants and black, white and gray Nikes.

Halstead asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or information that could help catch the bicyclist contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.