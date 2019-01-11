Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

RECOGNIZE HIM? Wayne Police Try To Identify Intruder Who Slipped Into High School

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who can identify this man, who illegally entered Wayne Hills High School, is asked to contact Wayne police immediately at (973) 694-0600.
Anyone who can identify this man, who illegally entered Wayne Hills High School, is asked to contact Wayne police immediately at (973) 694-0600. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wayne PD

Authorities turned to the public for help identifying an intruder who entered Wayne Hills High School at dismissal.

The stranger left the building after a short period without raising suspicions, police said.

"While there is no information to believe there is any threat to the student body at this time, the Wayne Police Dept. is working with the Wayne Board of Education to identify this person and establish the reason for his presence at the school," Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact Wayne police immediately at (973) 694-0600 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.