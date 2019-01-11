RECOGNIZE HIM? Wayne Police Try To Identify Intruder Who Slipped Into High School

Authorities turned to the public for help identifying an intruder who entered Wayne Hills High School at dismissal.

The stranger left the building after a short period without raising suspicions, police said.

"While there is no information to believe there is any threat to the student body at this time, the Wayne Police Dept. is working with the Wayne Board of Education to identify this person and establish the reason for his presence at the school," Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact Wayne police immediately at (973) 694-0600 .

