Northern Valley Daily Voice
RECOGNIZE HIM? Wayne Police Seek Help Finding Another Business Burglar

Anyone with information can remain anonymous, Wayne police said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wayne PD

Wayne police sought the public’s help Friday identifying a Route 23 business burglar.

The business was burglarized around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Daniel Daly said.

The man in the surveillance photos above is the second business burglar Wayne police have sought help identifying this week.

If you see or know the man in the surveillance photos above, Daly asked that you contact Wayne Police Detective Patrick Wlazel at (973) 633-3525 or WlazelP@Waynetownship.com.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous, he said.

ALSO SEE: Wayne police sought the public's help identifying a business burglar who was recorded on surveillance video.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/seen-him-police-seek-help-iding-wayne-business-burglar/782348/

Note the tattoo on the suspect’s left upper arm, Wayne police said.

COURTESY: Wayne PD

