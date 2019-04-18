RECOGNIZE HIM? Video Shows $32,000+ Park Ridge Bank Robbery

Authorities on Thursday released a video and surveillance images of a man who sources said robbed more than $32,000 from a Park Ridge bank Wednesday afternoon after apparently making a decoy 911 call moments earlier.

Wearing a bicycle helmet over a baseball cap and a scarf around his neck, the robber walked into the Oritani Bank branch in a Kinderkamack Road shopping center at 12:20 p.m. and asked to speak with the manager, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

"While speaking with the manager, the suspect advised that he was in possession of a bomb and requested that all employees accompany him to the vault," Calo said.

"Once in the vault, he had the employees empty the safe and place U.S. currency into a large black bag," the prosecutor said.

He then fled in what may have been a white minivan, Calo said.

The total take was estimated at between $32,000 and $36,000 -- a significantly large amount for a bank robbery. The average haul is under $5,000, federal authorities say, although that's because robbers ordinarily get cash from teller drawers before fleeing.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office at (201) 226-5782.

ALL IMAGES: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Moments before Wednesday's holdup, police received a 911 call of a shot heard fired during a domestic dispute in the area of South 5th Street, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

The caller "knew the names of the people [who] live at that address, adding credibility to the call," one said.

Tactical units were responding there when the robber walked into Oritani branch a mile and a half away claiming he had a bomb in a black bag he was carrying.

Area schools were temporarily sheltered in place, but the move was lifted soon after.

Meanwhile, police went door-to-door in the area of the bogus call asking residents if they saw or heard anything or have security video cameras that may have captured any valuable images.

Members of the FBI, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- who collected evidence -- were among the responders joining borough police at the scene.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office at (201) 226-5782.

Authorities said he told the manager of the Oritani Bank off Kinderkamack Road in Park Ridge that he had a bomb in the black bag.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.