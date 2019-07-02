Contact Us
RECOGNIZE HIM? Lyndhurst PD Seeks Public's Help Finding Check-Theft Suspect

Anyone who sees or can identify the man in the photos is asked to call Lyndhurst police: (201) 939-2900. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Lyndhurst PD

Lyndhurst police sought the public's help identifying a man wanted for stealing bank checks.

They released surveillance photos Tuesday of the pony-tailed suspect, who wore a Nike sweatshirt, a Chicago Bulls baseball cap, blue jeans and red sneakers.

Anyone who sees or can identify him is asked to call Lyndhurst police: (201) 939-2900 .

Information can also be provided via email at tips@lyndhurstpolice.com or anonymously at (201) 804-9346 .

