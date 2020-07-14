Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: CANCELLED: New Jersey Denies Plans For 2020 State Fair Meadowlands
DV Pilot Police & Fire

RECOGNIZE HIM? Clifton Woman, 20, Says Stranger Groped Her In Broad Daylight

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Clifton police asked that you call detectives if you see or recognize the man in this video clip: (973) 470-5908.
Clifton police asked that you call detectives if you see or recognize the man in this video clip: (973) 470-5908. Video Credit: CLIFTON PD

A 20-year-old Clifton woman told police a man came up from behind and grabbed her breast as she walked along a downtown street.

The woman said she was walking on Main Avenue near Hadley Avenue just after 8 a.m. July 2 when the stranger accosted her, reaching into the front of her top to grab her breast, before running away.

She wasn't injured, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

He asked that anyone who might have witnessed the assault or has surveillance video or other information that could help the investigation contact the Clifton Police Detective Division at (973) 470-5908.  

******

ALSO SEE: A madman ran around sexually assaulting and robbing several women in broad daylight in Clifton, Nutley and Bloomfield – reportedly dragging one of them to his car – before Belleville police captured him following a chase in a stolen car, authorities said Tuesday.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/women-sexually-assaulted-in-clifton-nutley-bloomfield-daylight-spree-suspect-nabbed-in-chase/790799/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.