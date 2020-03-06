RECOGNIZE HER? Woman Robs Fair Lawn Bank Of Nearly $8,000

Fair Lawn police released surveillance photos of a woman who they said robbed a Columbia Bank branch of nearly $8,000 Friday afternoon.

It was shortly after 2 p.m. when the heavy-set black female robber "passed a note to the teller while keeping one hand in her jacket pocket and bringing that pocketed hand on top of the counter for the bank teller to see," Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

She then "then fled the bank through the front door, then entered the Pet Supplies Plus on Fair Lawn Avenue through a back exit into a parking lot," Metzler said.

She was wearing a light-colored jacket and pants, gloves and sunglasses, he said, adding that no one was injured.

"It is unknown at this time if she continued to flee on foot or in a vehicle," Metzler said shortly after 4 p.m.

Neighboring police and Bergen County sheriff's officers assisted in establishing a perimeter as a search continued.

Women had been part of bank robberies for nearly a century, mostly as getaway drivers or lookouts.

The numbers of actual female robbers have increased along with the amount of holdups occurring the past couple of decades, as it's become more known that bank employees are trained to hand over money, no questions asked.

They still don't represent a large number: No more than 8% of all bank robbers in recent years have been women, the FBI says.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the photos, might have seen something or has information that can help identify and/or catch the robber is asked to call Fair Lawn police: (201) 796-1400.

