Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Northern Highlands Regional HS Opening Delayed, Counselors Available Following Junior's Death
DV Pilot Police & Fire

RECOGNIZE HER? Police Say She Robbed A Paterson Bank Of More Than $5,000

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who knows her, sees her or has information that could help catch the robber is asked to contact city Detective Jason English or Detective Sgt. Jack DeSalvo at (973) 321-1120.
Anyone who knows her, sees her or has information that could help catch the robber is asked to contact city Detective Jason English or Detective Sgt. Jack DeSalvo at (973) 321-1120. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Paterson PD

Paterson police turned to the public for help Wednesday in trying to catch a woman who robbed a local bank of more than $5,000.

Wearing a blue hooded jacket and blue-and-white scarf, the robber handed a teller at the Wells Fargo branch on Chamberlain Avenue a crumpled note on Monday ( inset photo above ), surveillance video of the holdup shows.

The teller, in turn, gave her a flattened red pouch filled with cash.

Wells Fargo was offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who could provide information leading to the robber’s arrest.

Anyone who knows her, sees her or has information that could help catch the robber is asked to contact city Detective Jason English or Detective Sgt. Jack DeSalvo at (973) 321-1120 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.