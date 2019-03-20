RECOGNIZE HER? Police Say She Robbed A Paterson Bank Of More Than $5,000

Paterson police turned to the public for help Wednesday in trying to catch a woman who robbed a local bank of more than $5,000.

Wearing a blue hooded jacket and blue-and-white scarf, the robber handed a teller at the Wells Fargo branch on Chamberlain Avenue a crumpled note on Monday ( inset photo above ), surveillance video of the holdup shows.

The teller, in turn, gave her a flattened red pouch filled with cash.

Wells Fargo was offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who could provide information leading to the robber’s arrest.

Anyone who knows her, sees her or has information that could help catch the robber is asked to contact city Detective Jason English or Detective Sgt. Jack DeSalvo at (973) 321-1120 .

