RAV4 Rolls, Skids In Rainy Mahwah Crash Near NY Border

An SUV rolled onto its roof and skidded about 25 feet after colliding with another vehicle on Ramapo Valley Road (Route 202) Thursday morning. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

An SUV rolled onto its roof and skidded about 25 feet after colliding with another vehicle during the rainy Thursday morning rush in Mahwah.

Both drivers involved in the crash on Ramapo Valley Road (Route 202) near Grove Street were out of their vehicles when responding officers arrived just after 8:30 a.m., Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said.

The RAV4 driver was headed north and lost control of the vehicle, which struck a Subaru headed in the opposite direction, Jaffe said.

Both drivers were taken to The Valley Hospital, he said.

