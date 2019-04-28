Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ramsey Police Officer, Borough EMS Worker Revive Heart Attack Victim, 22, At Gym

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Officer Brian Stevens arrived soon after and brought the victim back to full consciousness with one shock from a defibrillator, Police Chief Bryan said.
Officer Brian Stevens arrived soon after and brought the victim back to full consciousness with one shock from a defibrillator, Police Chief Bryan said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Retro Fitness

A Ramsey police officer and EMS worker revived a 22-year-old who went into cardiac arrest at a local gym on Sunday.

Marc Greenwood, a Ramsey Ambulance Corps member and Mahwah dispatcher who works at Retro Fitness off Route 17, began CPR after the victim collapsed, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

Officer Brian Stevens arrived soon after and brought the victim back to full consciousness with one shock from a defibrillator, the chief said.

Ramsey EMS took him to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.