Ramsey Police Officer, Borough EMS Worker Revive Heart Attack Victim, 22, At Gym

A Ramsey police officer and EMS worker revived a 22-year-old who went into cardiac arrest at a local gym on Sunday.

Marc Greenwood, a Ramsey Ambulance Corps member and Mahwah dispatcher who works at Retro Fitness off Route 17, began CPR after the victim collapsed, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

Officer Brian Stevens arrived soon after and brought the victim back to full consciousness with one shock from a defibrillator, the chief said.

Ramsey EMS took him to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

