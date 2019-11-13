Ramsey PD: Mailbox Fishing Thieves Caught In The Act, Chief Urges Caution

Ramsey police captured two suspected thieves near the borough post office with glue traps, shoe laces and other devices used to fish mail from drop boxes, authorities said.

Both men ran around the Main Street post office to a car parked on North Island Avenue after Officer Bryan Arsi spotted them shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

Detectives Adam Macaluso and Jaclyn Sabatelli, Lt. Brian Lyman, Sgt. Casey Hines and Officer Robert McMackin converged on the car with Arsi and took the pair into custody after finding the so-called tools of the trade, the chief said Wednesday.

“All of these seized items, it is suspected, were used in previous ‘fishing’ thefts of mail,” Gurney said. “Officers also believe that they interrupted a crime in progress.”

Raisuli Rodriguez-Fermin, 24, of Paterson and Jerson Acosta, 20, of Lawrence, MA were each charged with theft, criminal attempt and possession of burglary tools. Both were released pending court action.

Borough police are continuing an investigation while working with the U.S. Postal Service to secure boxes located throughout Ramsey, Gurney said.

In the meantime, he urged citizens to not drop anything into the current boxes in town – but to instead bring their mail directly into the post office.

“If you have recently mailed out checks through the United Postal Service, particularly if you used the United States Postal mailboxes in Ramsey, please keep an eye on your accounts,” the chief said. “It is also suggested that you notify your bank.”

Anyone resident who’s been a victim or seeks additional information is asked to email Detective Adam Macaluso at amacaluso@ramseypd.com .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.