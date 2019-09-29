Ramsey Dad, 50, Killed In Harriman Motorcycle Crash

A Ramsey father of three was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Harriman State Park near his former Rockland County home.

Guy Hoovler, 50, had just returned from a two-week ride west with some friends when the crash occurred Sunday morning, a family friend said.

He lived on Darlington Avenue with his girlfriend and her two children. His three children live with Hoovler's ex-wife in Essex County.

"He saw them every Wednesday for dinner and they were [at his home] on weekends," the friend said. "They need our prayers."

Hoovler previously lived on Seven Lakes Drive in Sloatsburg.

CHECK BACK FOR ARRANGEMENTS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.