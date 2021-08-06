Raid Of Bayonne Drug Lab Turns Up LSD, MDMA, 12 Pot Plants, Prosecutor Says

Contact Us
William Milner
William Milner Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Bayonne man was arrested on a slew of charges following a raid of his drug production facility Monday, authorities said.

A search of 39-year-old William Milner's Mechanic Street home turned up  123 grams of MDMA, approximately five grams of 2C-B, a small quantity of DMT, LSD and 12 marijuana plants, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Members of the the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force searched Milner's home around 12:45 p.m. and he was taken into custody on several drug and distribution charges, Suarez said.

Prosecutor Suarez credited members of the Narcotics Task Force with the investigation and arrest and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Bayonne Police Department for assisting with the investigation.

The above charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. R.P.C. 3.6(b)(6).

