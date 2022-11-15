Rahway Murder Suspect Captured In Newark

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in the weekend killing of the 44-year-old victim in Union County, authorities said.

Brandan Melford, of Rahway, was captured in Newark and charged in connection with the death of Jack Harris, of Roselle, on Saturday, Nov. 12, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

Harris was found having suffered gunshot wounds around 12:40 p.m. on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street in Rahway, and pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by the Rahway Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and the Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit identified Melford as the suspect, leading to his eventual capture and arrest.

Melford was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

